Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Garmin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Garmin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $158.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

