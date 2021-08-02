Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

