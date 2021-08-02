KARMA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,253.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 92.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $2,253.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005943 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00075680 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

