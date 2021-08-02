Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KGI Securities

Research analysts at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $36.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $723.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,440,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.49. The company has a market capitalization of $716.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

