6,096 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $227.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

