Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,368 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $543.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $543.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

