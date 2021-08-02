Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.