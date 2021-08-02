ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 209 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 821,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,792. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

