Diversified LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $109.18. 605,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

