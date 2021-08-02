ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 7.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.62. 1,745,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.