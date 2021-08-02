Gala (GALA) Reaches Market Cap of $145.85 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $145.85 million and $2.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

