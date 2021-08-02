Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

