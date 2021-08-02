Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

