Acas LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

