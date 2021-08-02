Davis Rea LTD. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $243.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.