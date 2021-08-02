Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.66 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

