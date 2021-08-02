Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $137.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $129.59 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 22681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 215,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

