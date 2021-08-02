Short Interest in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Grows By 23.4%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth $4,836,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 89.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 506,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 136.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the first quarter worth $678,000.

NYSE NFH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,387. New Frontier Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

