Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 200,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52.

On Monday, July 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00.

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,222. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.78.

CMMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

