NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

