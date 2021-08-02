New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $574.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $741.00 price objective (up previously from $729.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

