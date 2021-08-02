18,870 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.