Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

