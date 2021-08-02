Insight Folios Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 4.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 595.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

IVZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. 57,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

