Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $11.08

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $11.72. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2,619 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

