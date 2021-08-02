Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.04

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 6974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.94.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

