Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $93,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of FN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.