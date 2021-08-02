Veil Hits 24-Hour Volume of $903.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $903.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,485.69 or 0.99657162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.11 or 0.01052726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00358325 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00408094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

