Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

