Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33.

