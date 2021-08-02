Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $375.04. 69,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,638. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,828,316. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

