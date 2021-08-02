Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PREF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 654,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 118,654 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,482 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

