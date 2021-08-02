$0.54 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,339. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $163.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

