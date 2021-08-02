Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 643 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

RPV stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.40. 7,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

