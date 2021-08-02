Insight Folios Inc Makes New $311,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.40. 16,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,375. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.