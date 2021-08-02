Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,514.00. 13,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,411.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

