Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 610

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 582 ($7.60).

RTO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 566.20 ($7.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,305. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,441.27.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

