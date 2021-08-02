Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,035

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 902.60 ($11.79). 750,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 828.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

