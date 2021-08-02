NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $167.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

