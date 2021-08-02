Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $429.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.