Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Down 31.2% in July

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAIC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAIC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

