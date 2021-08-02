Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Decreases By 31.5%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,699.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEAGF traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

