Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 109 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $98.72.

