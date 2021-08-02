Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Tennant makes up approximately 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 44.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,348. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.89.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

