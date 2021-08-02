Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 249.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

