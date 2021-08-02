Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.79. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,877. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

