Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.