Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 5,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

