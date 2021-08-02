Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 5,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.33 and had previously closed at $11.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
