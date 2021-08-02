ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MOHO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 3,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,673. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO by 81.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECMOHO in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ECMOHO in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

