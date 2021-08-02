Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.62. Pearson shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3,405 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
