Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.62. Pearson shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3,405 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

